NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic appears to be falling short of repeating

The Denver Nuggets appear to be locked into the No. 6 seed in the West, which is great news considering their roster and injuries. The driving force behind this playoff run is Nikola Jokic, who has followed up his MVP season with yet another stellar campaign. He’s set to anchor this franchise for years to come, with the hope the Nuggets get better injury luck in the coming years. Here’s Jokic’s MVP odds for this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: +150

Jokic has seen his odds drop from +135 to +150, and he’s likely run out of games at this point to catch Joel Embiid. That’s not taking anything away from the season the Nuggets center has had. He’s helped this team make the playoffs with a limited roster, which is an accomplishment in itself. Embiid did suffer an ankle injury, so there’s a chance he misses some of these final games. Unfortunately, the Sixers simply have more narrative points going in their guy’s favor over Jokic.

