Tyler Herro, Jaren Jackson Jr., Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 28

There are nine games on Monday’s NBA slate as the season enters the last two weeks. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 28

JaMychal Green (wrist) questionable

If Green can’t go, look for Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green to absorb those minutes against the Hornets.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist, ankle) available

Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony are once again in line for extended minutes with Suggs out, while Carter Jr. returning hurts Mo Bamba’s value in fantasy/DFS contests.

Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT

With Rondo out, the Cavaliers will keep rolling with Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin at the point guard spot.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) questionable

Danilo Gallinari (elbow) questionable

If both Bogdanovic and Gallinari are out, look for Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter to be major factors on the perimeter against a depleted Pacers unit.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) OUT

Isaiah Jackson (headache) OUT

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable

Chris Duarte (toe) OUT

Brogdon, Jackson and Duarte are out, so Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are in play as value options in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Bitadze plays, he’s a nice addition to lineups as he’s likely to headline the frontcourt.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT

Fox remains out, which means the Kings will likely feature Davion Mitchell at the point guard spot.

Tyler Herro (knee) questionable

PJ Tucker (knee) questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable

Caleb Martin (calf) questionable

Herro headlines the list of Heat players who are questionable for this game. Jimmy Butler remains a nice anchor for DFS lineups, but Herro would be a nice addition if he does suit up. Kyle Lowry is also a nice play, especially if Vincent doesn’t suit up.

Julius Randle (calf) TBD

Randle played Sunday, so we’ll see if he’s good to go for this back-to-back set. Obi Toppin would likely take over if Randle is sidelined Monday.

Jayson Tatum (knee) doubtful

Al Horford (personal) doubtful

Jaylen Brown (knee) TBD

Robert Williams (knee) OUT

Tatum and Brown played Sunday, so this could be a much-needed rest day. Horford is doubtful and Time Lord is out, so Grant Williams continues to be an excellent value addition on the fantasy/DFS front.

Gary Trent Jr. (toe) questionable

Trent Jr. is questionable, opening up more opportunities for Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

Devin Vassell (Achilles) probable

Lonnie Walker (back) questionable

Vassell will be a nice guard option, while Josh Primo and Keldon Johnson will benefit if Walker sits.

Eric Gordon (groin) available

Gordon is available, but the Rockets have minimal incentive to play him heavy minutes over the team’s younger players.

Klay Thompson (load management) doubtful

Draymond Green (load management) doubtful

Otto Porter Jr. (load management) doubtful

The Warriors have essentially conceded on any designs for the top seed, so now it’s about staying healthy for the playoffs. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are all nice filler options Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable

Brandon Clarke (hip) questionable

If Jackson Jr. and Clarke sit, look for Steven Adams to be the primary center for Memphis in a favorable matchup on the interior.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) OUT

With SGA set to miss this game, Tre Mann looks to be a great value add. He’s been getting big minutes over the last eight games and figures to have a strong outing against a bad Trail Blazers team.

Josh Hart (knee) OUT

Hart is out, and the Trail Blazers are clearly trying to just get the season over with. There aren’t really any good options to roster on this team, but Kris Dunn and CJ Elleby could be some filler pieces if you’re really desperate.