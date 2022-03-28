Pick against the spread, over/under for Southern Utah-Fresno State on Monday

We are down to four teams in a college basketball tonight and they are not meeting in New Orleans as it is Fresno State hosting Southern Utah in the Basketball Classic Semifinals.

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs Fresno State Bulldogs (-8, 136.5)

Despite not having Tevian Jones, who is scoring a team-high 14.6 points per game for Southern Utah in this tournament, the team has shot 55.3% from the field with at least 77 points in all three games with 59 field goal attempts or fewer in every contest.

The Thunderbirds are facing a Fresno State team that does everything possible to limit the amount of possessions in a game, playing at the eighth-slowest tempo among the 358 Division I teams in possessions per game.

There will not be a lot of second chances for Fresno State either as Southern Utah is allowing opponent to grab a rebound on 19.5% of missed shots in games away from home, which ranks fifth in the nation.

Outside shooting also should keep Southern Utah in this game with Fresno State 241st in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, shooting an identical 32.4% at home and away from home while Southern Utah is 118th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 34.4% and shooting 41% from the outside this tournament.

Fresno State has covered just three of their last 12 games, only one of which as a favorite, and with their slow tempo it will prolong their rough against the spread stretch with a north of a touchdown line.

The Play: Southern Utah +8

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.