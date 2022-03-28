Breaking down Final Four public betting splits on Monday morning

The clock has struck midnight on all the Cinderellas in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and we’ve been left with a pack of blue blood programs in the Final Four.

In a tournament that seemed to have more madness than any other March Madness in recent history, it’s going to end with another historic program hanging a national title banner. We’re less than a week from the national semifinal games and exactly a week away from crowning a new national champion.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Saturday’s Final Four matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Kansas -4 — 82% of handle, 73% of bets on Kansas

Total: 132.5 — 56% of handle on under, 54% of bets on over

Moneyline: Kansas -180, Villanova +155 — 72% of handle and 60% of bets on Kansas

Kansas is the lone number one seed remaining in the tournament, so they’re understandably favored. Remy Martin has been fantastic down the stretch in the NCAA Tournament, hitting double figures in every game except for its Elite 8 win over Miami. He’s been a solid player all year but has taken it to a new level in March, already adding to the stacked lineup the Jayhawks had.

If Villanova wants to win, it’ll have to continue doing what it has been doing — hitting 3-pointers and free throws. Kansas gave Miami a ton of open looks from beyond the arc Sunday, but the Canes simply couldn’t hit anything. The Wildcats are the best free throw shooting team in the nation, hitting well over 80% of their shots from the charity strike. So if it gets close, ‘Nova could pull away thanks to what they do at the line.

Spread: Duke -4.5 — 54% of handle on Duke, 50/50 split on total bets

Total: 151.0 — 51% of handle and 62% of bets on under

Moneyline: Duke -195, UNC +165 — 63% of handle and 58% of bets on Duke

A rivalry game in the Final Four is always a good time, especially with the underlying story of It being the final time Coach K will face off with his heated rival — and it being the first ever NCAA Tournament meeting between the two men’s squads. The Tar Heels smacked Duke in their last meeting, spoiling a farewell to coach K at Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils are sure to have revenge on the mind as they head into this.

But UNC is a much better team than its seed indicates. They struggled mightily to start the season, but they’re truly playing their best basketball right now when it matters most. Out of all the teams left standing, there’s an argument to be made that they’ve looked like the best overall team in the Final Four for the duration of the tournament.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.