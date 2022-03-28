 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 Valero Texas Open

The field is set for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By DKNation Staff
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The PGA Tour remains in Texas this week, as the 2022 Valero Texas Open tees off Thursday from the TPC San Antonio. There’s plenty on the line for those who haven’t yet qualified for the Masters yet, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday, April 7th, as the winner will earn the final spot to complete the field.

Rory McIlroy is the odds favorite to win the Valero Texas Open on DraftKings Sportsbook at +750, followed by Jordan Speith and Hideki Matsuyama at +1400 as the only participants in the field with odds to win below +1500. Speith looks to defend his 2021 victory this week and look to become the first golfer since Zach Johnson with consecutive wins back in 2008 and 2009. Charley Hoffman, who has been the runner-up in each of the last two Valero Texas Opens, has his odds for a top-five finish at +1400.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Valero Texas Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +750 +240 +120
Jordan Spieth +1400 +300 +160
Hideki Matsuyama +1400 +300 +160
Corey Conners +1800 +450 +225
Abraham Ancer +2200 +550 +275
Chris Kirk +2500 +550 +275
Si Woo Kim +2800 +600 +330
Bryson DeChambeau +2800 +700 +330
Gary Woodland +3000 +700 +350
Maverick McNealy +3500 +700 +350
Keegan Bradley +3500 +700 +350
Adam Hadwin +4000 +750 +350
Tony Finau +4000 +750 +350
Ryan Palmer +4000 +750 +350
Robert MacIntyre +4000 +750 +350
Jason Day +5000 +1000 +450
Jhonattan Vegas +5500 +1200 +550
K.H. Lee +5500 +1100 +500
Troy Merritt +5500 +1100 +500
Patton Kizzire +5500 +1100 +500
Mito Pereira +6000 +1200 +550
Luke List +6000 +1200 +550
Ian Poulter +6000 +1200 +550
Rickie Fowler +6500 +1400 +600
Nick Taylor +6500 +1200 +550
Kevin Streelman +6500 +1400 +600
Davis Riley +6500 +1200 +550
Russell Knox +6500 +1400 +600
Matt Kuchar +7500 +1400 +600
Charley Hoffman +7500 +1400 +600
Sahith Theegala +7500 +1800 +700
Denny McCarthy +7500 +1400 +600
Doug Ghim +8000 +1800 +700
Pat Perez +8000 +1400 +600
Brendan Steele +8000 +2000 +900
Lanto Griffin +9000 +1600 +700
Charles Howell +10000 +1800 +700
Martin Laird +10000 +1800 +700
Taylor Moore +10000 +1800 +700
Dylan Frittelli +10000 +2000 +900
Takumi Kanaya +10000 +1800 +700
Peter Uihlein +10000 +1800 +700
C.T. Pan +10000 +1800 +700
Rasmus Hojgaard +10000 +1800 +700
Matthew NeSmith +10000 +2500 +1200
J.J. Spaun +11000 +2000 +800
Alex Smalley +11000 +2000 +800
Greyson Sigg +11000 +2000 +800
Lucas Glover +13000 +2000 +900
Richard Bland +13000 +2000 +900
Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +900
Brendon Todd +13000 +2000 +900
Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +900
Scott Stallings +13000 +2000 +900
Matthias Schwab +13000 +2000 +900
David Lipsky +14000 +2200 +1000
Andrew Putnam +14000 +2200 +1000
John Huh +14000 +2200 +1000
Lee Westwood +14000 +2200 +1000
Chad Ramey +14000 +2200 +1000
Beau Hossler +14000 +2200 +1000
Matt Jones +15000 +2500 +1200
Danny Lee +15000 +2500 +1200
Min Woo Lee +15000 +2500 +1200
Branden Grace +15000 +2500 +1200
Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2500 +1200
Kramer Hickok +15000 +2500 +1200
Sam Ryder +15000 +2500 +1200
Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1200
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1200
Cameron Champ +18000 +2500 +1200
Kevin Chappell +18000 +3500 +1600
Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3000 +1400
Nick Hardy +20000 +3000 +1400
Adam Schenk +20000 +3000 +1400
Adam Long +20000 +3000 +1400
Adam Svensson +20000 +3000 +1400
Chez Reavie +20000 +3000 +1400
Lee Hodges +20000 +3000 +1400
Luke Donald +20000 +3000 +1400
Hayden Buckley +20000 +3000 +1400
Hank Lebioda +20000 +3000 +1400
Zach Johnson +20000 +3000 +1400
Aaron Rai +20000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Brehm +20000 +3000 +1400
Tyler Duncan +25000 +3500 +1600
Graeme McDowell +25000 +3500 +1600
Trey Mullinax +25000 +3500 +1600
Matt Wallace +25000 +3500 +1600
Brandon Hagy +25000 +3500 +1600
Roger Sloan +25000 +3500 +1600
Dylan Wu +25000 +3500 +1600
Stephan Jaeger +25000 +3500 +1600
Henrik Stenson +25000 +3500 +1600
Patrick Rodgers +25000 +3500 +1600
J.T. Poston +25000 +3500 +1600
Peter Malnati +25000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Tway +25000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +3500 +1600
Ben Kohles +25000 +3500 +1600
Harry Higgs +25000 +3500 +1600
Brandt Snedeker +25000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Novak +25000 +3500 +1600
Max McGreevy +25000 +3500 +1600
Doc Redman +25000 +3500 +1600
Garrick Higgo +25000 +3500 +1600
Guido Migliozzi +25000 +3500 +1600
Robert Streb +25000 +3500 +1600
Vincent Whaley +25000 +3500 +1600
Justin Lower +25000 +3500 +1600
Nick Watney +30000 +4500 +2000
Ben Martin +30000 +4500 +2000
Jimmy Walker +30000 +4500 +2000
Curtis Thompson +30000 +4500 +2000
Henrik Norlander +30000 +4500 +2000
Seth Reeves +30000 +4500 +2000
Bronson Burgoon +30000 +4500 +2000
Chesson Hadley +30000 +4500 +2000
Richy Werenski +30000 +4500 +2000
Kyle Stanley +30000 +4500 +2000
Bill Haas +30000 +4500 +2000
Seung-Yul Noh +30000 +4500 +2000
Paul Barjon +30000 +4500 +2000
Sung Kang +30000 +4500 +2000
Jim Herman +30000 +4500 +2000
Camilo Villegas +30000 +4500 +2000
Hudson Swafford +30000 +4500 +2000
James Hahn +30000 +4500 +2000
Jonas Blixt +40000 +6500 +2800
Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +2800
William McGirt +40000 +6500 +2800
Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2800
David Skinns +40000 +6500 +2800
Michael Gligic +40000 +6500 +2800
Andrew Landry +40000 +6500 +2800
Martin Trainer +40000 +6500 +2800
Dawie Van Der Walt +40000 +6500 +2800
Ben Kern +40000 +6500 +2800

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation