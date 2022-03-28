Opening odds for 2022 Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour remains in Texas this week, as the 2022 Valero Texas Open tees off Thursday from the TPC San Antonio. There’s plenty on the line for those who haven’t yet qualified for the Masters yet, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday, April 7th, as the winner will earn the final spot to complete the field.
Rory McIlroy is the odds favorite to win the Valero Texas Open on DraftKings Sportsbook at +750, followed by Jordan Speith and Hideki Matsuyama at +1400 as the only participants in the field with odds to win below +1500. Speith looks to defend his 2021 victory this week and look to become the first golfer since Zach Johnson with consecutive wins back in 2008 and 2009. Charley Hoffman, who has been the runner-up in each of the last two Valero Texas Opens, has his odds for a top-five finish at +1400.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Valero Texas Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|+240
|+120
|Jordan Spieth
|+1400
|+300
|+160
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1400
|+300
|+160
|Corey Conners
|+1800
|+450
|+225
|Abraham Ancer
|+2200
|+550
|+275
|Chris Kirk
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Si Woo Kim
|+2800
|+600
|+330
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2800
|+700
|+330
|Gary Woodland
|+3000
|+700
|+350
|Maverick McNealy
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Adam Hadwin
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Ryan Palmer
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Robert MacIntyre
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Jason Day
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|K.H. Lee
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Troy Merritt
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Patton Kizzire
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Mito Pereira
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Luke List
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Ian Poulter
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Nick Taylor
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Streelman
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Davis Riley
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Russell Knox
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Charley Hoffman
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Sahith Theegala
|+7500
|+1800
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Doug Ghim
|+8000
|+1800
|+700
|Pat Perez
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|+2000
|+900
|Lanto Griffin
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Charles Howell
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Martin Laird
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Dylan Frittelli
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Takumi Kanaya
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Peter Uihlein
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|C.T. Pan
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Matthew NeSmith
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|J.J. Spaun
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Alex Smalley
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Greyson Sigg
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Richard Bland
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthias Schwab
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|David Lipsky
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|Andrew Putnam
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|John Huh
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lee Westwood
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|Chad Ramey
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|Beau Hossler
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Jones
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Danny Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Min Woo Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Branden Grace
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Anirban Lahiri
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kramer Hickok
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cameron Champ
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kevin Chappell
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Adam Long
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Luke Donald
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Hank Lebioda
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Aaron Rai
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Brehm
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Graeme McDowell
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matt Wallace
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brandon Hagy
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Roger Sloan
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Henrik Stenson
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Patrick Rodgers
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Peter Malnati
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Guido Migliozzi
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Vincent Whaley
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Ben Martin
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Curtis Thompson
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Seth Reeves
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Bronson Burgoon
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Richy Werenski
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Kyle Stanley
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Bill Haas
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Sung Kang
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Jim Herman
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Camilo Villegas
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Hudson Swafford
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|James Hahn
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Jonas Blixt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Martin Trainer
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Ben Kern
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
