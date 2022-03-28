Opening odds for 2022 Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour remains in Texas this week, as the 2022 Valero Texas Open tees off Thursday from the TPC San Antonio. There’s plenty on the line for those who haven’t yet qualified for the Masters yet, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday, April 7th, as the winner will earn the final spot to complete the field.

Rory McIlroy is the odds favorite to win the Valero Texas Open on DraftKings Sportsbook at +750, followed by Jordan Speith and Hideki Matsuyama at +1400 as the only participants in the field with odds to win below +1500. Speith looks to defend his 2021 victory this week and look to become the first golfer since Zach Johnson with consecutive wins back in 2008 and 2009. Charley Hoffman, who has been the runner-up in each of the last two Valero Texas Opens, has his odds for a top-five finish at +1400.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Valero Texas Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +750 +240 +120 Jordan Spieth +1400 +300 +160 Hideki Matsuyama +1400 +300 +160 Corey Conners +1800 +450 +225 Abraham Ancer +2200 +550 +275 Chris Kirk +2500 +550 +275 Si Woo Kim +2800 +600 +330 Bryson DeChambeau +2800 +700 +330 Gary Woodland +3000 +700 +350 Maverick McNealy +3500 +700 +350 Keegan Bradley +3500 +700 +350 Adam Hadwin +4000 +750 +350 Tony Finau +4000 +750 +350 Ryan Palmer +4000 +750 +350 Robert MacIntyre +4000 +750 +350 Jason Day +5000 +1000 +450 Jhonattan Vegas +5500 +1200 +550 K.H. Lee +5500 +1100 +500 Troy Merritt +5500 +1100 +500 Patton Kizzire +5500 +1100 +500 Mito Pereira +6000 +1200 +550 Luke List +6000 +1200 +550 Ian Poulter +6000 +1200 +550 Rickie Fowler +6500 +1400 +600 Nick Taylor +6500 +1200 +550 Kevin Streelman +6500 +1400 +600 Davis Riley +6500 +1200 +550 Russell Knox +6500 +1400 +600 Matt Kuchar +7500 +1400 +600 Charley Hoffman +7500 +1400 +600 Sahith Theegala +7500 +1800 +700 Denny McCarthy +7500 +1400 +600 Doug Ghim +8000 +1800 +700 Pat Perez +8000 +1400 +600 Brendan Steele +8000 +2000 +900 Lanto Griffin +9000 +1600 +700 Charles Howell +10000 +1800 +700 Martin Laird +10000 +1800 +700 Taylor Moore +10000 +1800 +700 Dylan Frittelli +10000 +2000 +900 Takumi Kanaya +10000 +1800 +700 Peter Uihlein +10000 +1800 +700 C.T. Pan +10000 +1800 +700 Rasmus Hojgaard +10000 +1800 +700 Matthew NeSmith +10000 +2500 +1200 J.J. Spaun +11000 +2000 +800 Alex Smalley +11000 +2000 +800 Greyson Sigg +11000 +2000 +800 Lucas Glover +13000 +2000 +900 Richard Bland +13000 +2000 +900 Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +900 Brendon Todd +13000 +2000 +900 Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +900 Scott Stallings +13000 +2000 +900 Matthias Schwab +13000 +2000 +900 David Lipsky +14000 +2200 +1000 Andrew Putnam +14000 +2200 +1000 John Huh +14000 +2200 +1000 Lee Westwood +14000 +2200 +1000 Chad Ramey +14000 +2200 +1000 Beau Hossler +14000 +2200 +1000 Matt Jones +15000 +2500 +1200 Danny Lee +15000 +2500 +1200 Min Woo Lee +15000 +2500 +1200 Branden Grace +15000 +2500 +1200 Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2500 +1200 Kramer Hickok +15000 +2500 +1200 Sam Ryder +15000 +2500 +1200 Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1200 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1200 Cameron Champ +18000 +2500 +1200 Kevin Chappell +18000 +3500 +1600 Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3000 +1400 Nick Hardy +20000 +3000 +1400 Adam Schenk +20000 +3000 +1400 Adam Long +20000 +3000 +1400 Adam Svensson +20000 +3000 +1400 Chez Reavie +20000 +3000 +1400 Lee Hodges +20000 +3000 +1400 Luke Donald +20000 +3000 +1400 Hayden Buckley +20000 +3000 +1400 Hank Lebioda +20000 +3000 +1400 Zach Johnson +20000 +3000 +1400 Aaron Rai +20000 +3000 +1200 Ryan Brehm +20000 +3000 +1400 Tyler Duncan +25000 +3500 +1600 Graeme McDowell +25000 +3500 +1600 Trey Mullinax +25000 +3500 +1600 Matt Wallace +25000 +3500 +1600 Brandon Hagy +25000 +3500 +1600 Roger Sloan +25000 +3500 +1600 Dylan Wu +25000 +3500 +1600 Stephan Jaeger +25000 +3500 +1600 Henrik Stenson +25000 +3500 +1600 Patrick Rodgers +25000 +3500 +1600 J.T. Poston +25000 +3500 +1600 Peter Malnati +25000 +3500 +1600 Kevin Tway +25000 +3500 +1600 Brice Garnett +25000 +3500 +1600 Ben Kohles +25000 +3500 +1600 Harry Higgs +25000 +3500 +1600 Brandt Snedeker +25000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Novak +25000 +3500 +1600 Max McGreevy +25000 +3500 +1600 Doc Redman +25000 +3500 +1600 Garrick Higgo +25000 +3500 +1600 Guido Migliozzi +25000 +3500 +1600 Robert Streb +25000 +3500 +1600 Vincent Whaley +25000 +3500 +1600 Justin Lower +25000 +3500 +1600 Nick Watney +30000 +4500 +2000 Ben Martin +30000 +4500 +2000 Jimmy Walker +30000 +4500 +2000 Curtis Thompson +30000 +4500 +2000 Henrik Norlander +30000 +4500 +2000 Seth Reeves +30000 +4500 +2000 Bronson Burgoon +30000 +4500 +2000 Chesson Hadley +30000 +4500 +2000 Richy Werenski +30000 +4500 +2000 Kyle Stanley +30000 +4500 +2000 Bill Haas +30000 +4500 +2000 Seung-Yul Noh +30000 +4500 +2000 Paul Barjon +30000 +4500 +2000 Sung Kang +30000 +4500 +2000 Jim Herman +30000 +4500 +2000 Camilo Villegas +30000 +4500 +2000 Hudson Swafford +30000 +4500 +2000 James Hahn +30000 +4500 +2000 Jonas Blixt +40000 +6500 +2800 Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +2800 William McGirt +40000 +6500 +2800 Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2800 David Skinns +40000 +6500 +2800 Michael Gligic +40000 +6500 +2800 Andrew Landry +40000 +6500 +2800 Martin Trainer +40000 +6500 +2800 Dawie Van Der Walt +40000 +6500 +2800 Ben Kern +40000 +6500 +2800

