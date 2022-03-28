 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Robert Williams has torn meniscus, expected to miss several weeks

Boston center could end up missing part of the playoffs.

Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at TD Garden on February 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.&nbsp; Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss several weeks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams could end up being out longer than the several weeks timeline depending on how he recovers and what the Celtics plan to do. Boston recently overtook first place in the Eastern Conference on a 22-3 run over their past 25 games heading into the postseason. The Celtics have seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

