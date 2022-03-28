Report: Robert Williams has torn meniscus, expected to miss several weeks

Boston Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss several weeks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams could end up being out longer than the several weeks timeline depending on how he recovers and what the Celtics plan to do. Boston recently overtook first place in the Eastern Conference on a 22-3 run over their past 25 games heading into the postseason. The Celtics have seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule.
