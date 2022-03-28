Will Logan Paul appear on final Raw before Wrestlemania 38?

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh will be the final stop before the company invades the DFW metroplex for Wrestlemania 38 this weekend.

One of the marquee matches for Wrestlemania will feature Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio taking on the team of The Miz and none other than YouTube/boxing star Logan Paul. Miz tabbed the social media icon as his ‘Mania tag team partner and in recent weeks, they’ve gotten under the skin of the Mysterios. For tonight’s show, Miz will go one-on-one with Rey just five days ahead of their big showdown at AT&T Stadium.

So will Paul show up tonight? The answer - maybe.

Paul has been on and off television since the match was officially announced as The Miz and the Mysterios have done the heavy lifting in selling this match in recent weeks. However, he has been in Orlando training with The Miz at the WWE Performance Center.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him do a surprise run-in during tonight’s match, giving fans one lasting image of the participants before the big match. We shall see.