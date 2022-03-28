LeBron James, Anthony Davis doubtful for Tuesday’s game vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as doubtful for the team’s Tuesday clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Davis is returning from a foot injury which has kept him out since late February, while James played through his ankle injury in a loss to the Pelicans Sunday.

Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 28, 2022

While it’s nice to see Davis back on the day-to-day injury report, James’ ankle is concerning. The forward has been a scoring machine of late and is likely going to win the scoring title, but the Lakers now sit 10th in the West. If James can’t play and Davis is still not quite ready to return, LA’s playoff hopes are looking bleak. The Lakers are only one game up on the San Antonio Spurs, and there’s nothing Gregg Popovich would want more than to overtake his arch rivals.

With James and Davis both likely to sit, look for Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony to be the top offensive players for LA in Tuesday’s game.