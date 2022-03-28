 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andre Curbelo enters transfer portal

The Illinois guard is looking to move on from the program.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 20 Div I Men’s Championship - Second Round - Houston v Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo looks to shoot during the men’s March Madness college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 20, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Illinois Fighting Illini are set to lose a key player from their tournament team with guard Andre Curbelo entering the transfer portal. Curbelo was one of the players expected to take a major leap this season with Ayo Dosunmu gone, but the guard failed to register impact performances for Brad Underwood’s team.

Curbelo averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 19 games, a dip in production from his 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 31 games his freshman season. His inconsistency on the court produced brilliant runs but also created maddening moments for Underwood, who ultimately benched him for most of Illinois’ loss to Houston in the round of 32 during this past NCAA Tournament.

We’ll see where Curbelo ends up, but this is a tough blow for Illinois. With Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer all set to be gone, Curbelo could’ve had a bigger role for Underwood as the true lead point guard.

