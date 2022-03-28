West Virginia guard Sean McNeil enters transfer portal

West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil has officially entered the transfer portal, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Prior to his three-year stint in Morgantown, WV, McNeil was originally going to play at Bellarmine right out of high school, but opted to go the JuCo route and attend Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH. There, he emerged as a top JuCo prospect, leading the nation in scoring by averaging 29.7 points a game.

From there, McNeil transferred to West Virginia in 2019 and became a solid part of the Mountaineers’ rotation. He averaged 12.2 points per game as a junior last season and the highlight of the year came when he dropped 23 points against Syracuse during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

McNeil also averaged 12.2 points for WVU this past season, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. At the moment, there is not an indication of where he’ll land.