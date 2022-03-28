Evan Mobley goes to locker room Monday vs. Magic with ankle injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw rookie big man Evan Mobley go to the locker room Monday against the Orlando Magic with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Mobley was going for a rebound and came down on Franz Wagner’s foot.

#Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems, who went to the locker room behind Evan Mobley, just returned to executive row and told president of basketball operations Koby Altman the news. We wait. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 29, 2022

Evan Mobley walks to the locker room after suffering a scary looking ankle roll. pic.twitter.com/HZteTt7kzt — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 28, 2022

This is obviously a tough break for the Cavaliers, who have slid into the play-in tournament mix after some poor results lately. The team is also down Jarrett Allen, so losing Mobley for an extended amount of time would be hard. Look for Kevin Love and Ed Davis to be Cleveland’s primary frontcourt options, especially if Mobley cannot return.

The USC product is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year after his impressive campaign with the Cavaliers. Mobley came into Monday’s game against Orlando averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers next play Wednesday against the Mavericks, so we should get a concrete update on Mobley by then if he is unable to return to Monday’s contest.