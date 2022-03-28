 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Evan Mobley goes to locker room Monday vs. Magic with ankle injury

The Cavs rookie appeared to tweak his ankle on a rebound attempt.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes the court against the Toronto Raptors before their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw rookie big man Evan Mobley go to the locker room Monday against the Orlando Magic with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Mobley was going for a rebound and came down on Franz Wagner’s foot.

This is obviously a tough break for the Cavaliers, who have slid into the play-in tournament mix after some poor results lately. The team is also down Jarrett Allen, so losing Mobley for an extended amount of time would be hard. Look for Kevin Love and Ed Davis to be Cleveland’s primary frontcourt options, especially if Mobley cannot return.

The USC product is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year after his impressive campaign with the Cavaliers. Mobley came into Monday’s game against Orlando averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers next play Wednesday against the Mavericks, so we should get a concrete update on Mobley by then if he is unable to return to Monday’s contest.

