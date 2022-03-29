Fantasy baseball sleepers: Frank Schwindel, Josh Bell among first baseman to target

With 2022 MLB Opening Day officially back on schedule, it’s a good time to discuss some fantasy baseball and players to keep your eye out for this season. After a rough offseason that saw heated negotiations between the owners and players association for weeks, we’ll finally be able to watch some action on the diamond.

When it comes to fantasy baseball, there will be a lot of good players at various positions that you could possibly wait for over another. At the same time, we also have to look out for those players who are not top options, but had a productive 2021 season. We are going to discuss three sleepers at first base, who could be busts this season in fantasy.

Frank Schwindel, Chicago Cubs

With the first base position being loaded, many fantasy managers might skip over a guy like Schwindel because he plays for the Cubs. However, the 29-year-old rookie had a productive second half of the 2021 season after being claimed off of waivers from Oakland. Schwindel slashed .342/.389/.613 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 56 games.

If Schwindel put up those numbers in less than 60 games, just imagine what he could do with a full season. Schwindel is projected to hit .268 with 24 HRs and 77 RBI this season, according to Fantasy Pros.

Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

Bell actually hit the ball well in his first season the Nationals, slashing .261/.347/.476 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. 2021 was a bounce back season for the veteran first baseman, who will get pitches to hit with Juan Soto commanding a lot of attention. The 29-year-old Bell is projected to hit .267 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI this season, according to Fantasy Pros.

Nate Lowe, Texas Rangers

Lowe could be another sleeper this season at first base, especially with the additions the Texas Rangers made in the offseason (Marcus Siemian, Corey Seager). Last season, the 26-year-old first baseman slashed .264/.357/.415 with 18 home runs and 72 RBI. Lowe had an incredible April, where he had six home runs and 22 RBI, but cooled down over the next six months.

Others to consider: Rhys Hoskins, Phillies; Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks; C.J. Cron, Rockies