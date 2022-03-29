Fantasy baseball sleepers: Kolten Wong, Nick Madrigal, among second baseman to target

With 2022 MLB Opening Day officially back on schedule, it’s a good time to discuss some fantasy baseball and players to keep your eye out for this season. After a rough offseason that saw heated negotiations between the owners and players association for weeks, we’ll finally be able to watch some action on the diamond.

When it comes to fantasy baseball, there will be a lot of good players at various positions that you could possibly wait for over another. At the same time, we also have to look out for those players who are not top options, but had a productive 2021 season. We are going to discuss three sleepers at first base, who could be busts this season in fantasy.

Nick Madrigal, Chicago Cubs

Before he suffered a season-ending injury last summer, Madrigal was hitting a machine and always found a way to get on base. In 54 games last season with the Chicago White Sox, the young second baseman slashed .305/.349/.425 with two home runs and 21 RBI.

He won’t provide a ton of power in the lineup, but Madrigal could be a nice table-setter for the Cubs’ lineup this season. The 25-year-old infielder is projected to hit .293 with five home runs and 44 RBI and has an ADP of 281, according to Fantasy Pros.

Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers

The veteran second baseman had a solid 2021 season on the field and at the plate for the Brew Crew. Wong slashed .272/.335/.447 with 14 home runs, 50 RBI and picked 12 stolen bases. The last time Wong had double-digit home runs and hit over .270 was in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old infielder is projected to hit .270 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI and has an ADP of 223, according to Fantasy Pros.

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies

The veteran second baseman made some noise at the top of the Phillies’ batting order last season, slashing .290/.348/.436 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. The last time the 31-year-old Segura hit at least .290 was back in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners (.304). He’s projected to hit .283 with 14 home runs and 62 RBI and has an ADP of 206, according to Fantasy Pros.

Others to consider: Jonathan India, Reds; Jake Cronenworth, Padres; Adam Frazier, Mariners; Luis Arraez, Twins