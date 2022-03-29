Fantasy baseball sleepers: Luis Arraez, Ke’Bryan Hayes among third basemen target

The MLB Lockout has come and gone and now we can get back to looking forward to Opening Day. With the 2022 season getting started on April 7th, now is a great time to start mock drafting and looking into your fantasy baseball leagues.

With the new CBA approved, free agency can resume. He will have an impact no matter his landing spot, so he is still a good producer for your lineup. Here are some sleeper third basemen that are flying under the radar that you should target in your drafts.

Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins

Arraez has the benefit of having eligibility at third, second and in the outfield for your fantasy lineup. He had a .292 batting average and .374 slugging percentage in the 2021 season. Arraez is towards the top in the league for contact rate and line-drive rate, so even if he doesn’t hit for power, he has versatility and the hits will come.

There is little to be excited about if you’re a Pirates fan, but Hayes is the shining star in their lineup. It didn’t translate to fantasy success in 2021 so he should be a value this year. He claimed that a cyst in his wrist was bothering him all season and since he got it removed, maybe he bounces back in 2022. At the very least, he is their everyday third baseman and will hit at the top of their lineup on a daily basis.

Chapman will be the focal point of the rebuilding A’s offense with former teammate Matt Olson on the Braves. Chapman had a great clip going in 2019, but then 2020 saw him dealing with a nagging hip injury. 2021 he wasn’t able to fully recover and he started slow and never got back to his old self. Ahead of the continuation of free agency, he is the only third baseman on the roster. He is likely going to slide in the No. 3 or No. 4 hole in the lineup and even if he struggles, they don’t really have any other options. Just the amount of playing time he is going to get, if he stays healthy, makes him a valuable final-round pick.

Others to consider: Eduardo Escobar, New York Mets; Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox; Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies; Luis Urias, Milwaukee Brewers