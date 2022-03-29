Fantasy baseball sleepers: Randy Arozarena, Michael Brantley among outfielders to target

When it comes to outfielders, the 2022 free agency class isn’t super deep. Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto and Eddie Rosario headline the remaining unsigned outfielders. As you look to your fantasy lineups, make sure you double-check how your league handles outfielders. Most leagues have it set up with general OF positions, but there are some leagues that break it down by position. For this article, we are going with the general OF position and the assumption that a standard league would have five OF spots in a typical lineup.

The MLB Lockout has come and gone and now we can get back to looking forward to Opening Day. With the 2022 season getting started on April 7th, now is a great time to start mock drafting and looking into your fantasy baseball leagues.

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Arozarena made a name for himself in the 2020 postseason and was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2021. Last season, he hit .274 with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Arozarena is a well-rounded outfielder that will get plenty of playing time in Tampa Bay. His biggest concern is his high strikeout rate, but overall he remains a solid option for the outfield position and it is scary to think that he is only 27-years-old and he could still improve.

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Brantley hit .311 last year. That should just about sell it, but he continues to be a hitting machine even though he has dropped off in power in recent years. Brantley isn’t going to put up huge numbers or anything, but he has a very high floor among outfielders with similar ADP. He is getting up there in age, but for the 2022 season, Brantley will be a reliable part of your lineup.

Hunter Renfroe, Milwaukee Brewers

New team, who dis? Renfroe may end up missing the friendly hitting of Fenway, but if he can adjust to Miller Park he will be just fine for your fantasy roster. His batting average won’t ever lead the position or anything, but he has good power that aids in his value. He hit only .259 last year, but he popped 31 home runs and 96 RBIs. If he falls into the later rounds of your draft, scoop him up for the upside.

Others to consider: Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals; Avisail Garcia, Miami Marlins; Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals; Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles