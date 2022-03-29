Full list of Eagles 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals, there was probably no bigger surprise team in 2021 than the Philadelphia Eagles. Entering the season with a ton of question marks and expected to be in a year of transition, the Eagles turned things around after a 2-5 start. They went 7-3 over the last 10 games of the season, finishing 9-8 and earning one of the NFC Wild Card spots in the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts turned in a solid sophomore effort, his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback. He was really impressive on the ground, running for 784 yards on 139 rushing attempts for 10 rushing scores, leading the team in all three categories. Rookie DeVonta Smith did not disappoint either. The wide receiver caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eagles have a lot going for them headed into the 2022 season, and with a trio of first-round draft picks and five in the top 100, they can really load up for the future.

Here’s a full list of the Eagles’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: Nos. 15 (from Dolphins), 16 (from Colts), 19 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: Nos. 154 (from Commanders), 162, 166 (from Cardinals)

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts)

Team needs

Offense

Zach Pascal was a smart free agent addition, so the Eagles still really need a threatening second receiver opposite Smith if they’re going to have a fully realized offensive attack. They need depth on the interior offensive line too.

Defense

Philadelphia filled a big hole among their linebackers with the addition of Haasan Reddick, but they still need more talent at the position. Safety and cornerback are two other priority areas to address. Derek Barnett was re-signed, but the Eagles can still use more depth on the defensive line.

Dream first pick

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

With three picks in the middle of the first round, the Eagles can do a lot. Lloyd would be an excellent addition, pairing with Reddick to take Philly’s linebackers from a liability to one of the defense’s best position groups. There really isn’t much Lloyd can’t do. He can blitz, cover a tight end, and shed blocks to bring down runners.