Full list of 49ers 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

Things couldn’t have gone much better for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, well, almost. In the same year, the team found its new franchise quarterbacks, trading up to draft Trey Lance, and they very nearly went to another Super Bowl, coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the conference championship.

Last year’s 10-7 record and deep run into the playoffs, has set the bar high for the 49ers going into 2022. They’re already being counted among the best teams in the NFC. But the Niners have some offseason work to do to shore up some losses the roster suffered in free agency.

Here’s a list of the 49ers’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 2: No. 61 overall

Round 3: Nos. 93, 105

Round 4: No. 134

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: Nos. 187 (from Broncos), 220, 221

Round 7: No. 262

Team needs

Offense

The cap space wasn’t there to hang onto Laken Tomlinson, so they’ll need to find another guard.

Defense

Signing Charvarius Ward helps the cornerback position, but they still need to find depth here. It looks like injuries have sapped Dee Ford, and the Niners need serious help across from Nick Bosa.

Dream first pick

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

It’d be a steal for the 49ers to find an aggressive corner like McCreary in the back of the second round. He’d make it tough for opposing receivers to get into their route with the right timing as a press-man specialist. He can also play in the slot to help round out the depth chart with some flexibility.