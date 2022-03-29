 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

St. Bonaventure and Xavier face off on Wednesday in the semifinals of the NIT. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
Xavier Musketeers guard Nate Johnson dribbles against the Cleveland State Vikings in the second half at Cintas Center. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The first semifinal matchup of the NIT will feature the St. Bonaventure Bonnies taking on the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday night. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on ESPN.

The Bonnies (23-9) knocked off the Virginia Cavaliers 52-51 to get to this spot. Jalen Adaway shot just 4-of-11 from the floor in the last two games, but he has scored an average of 15.7 points per game this season.

Xavier (21-13) defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 75-73 in the NIT quarterfinal round to reach the semifinals. The Musketeers have very balanced scoring with five players scoring at least 10 points per game, and Jack Nunge is the top scorer with 13.3 points per game with 7.3 boards per contest.

How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier

Date: Tuesday, March 29
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Odds: St. Bonaventure -1.5, O/U 138.5

