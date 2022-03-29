 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington State vs. Texas A&M: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

Wazzu and Texas A&M face off on Wednesday in the semifinals of the NIT. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-Texas A&amp;M vs Tennessee Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The second semifinal matchup of the NIT will feature the Washington State Cougars against the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday night. The game will tip at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on ESPN.

Washington State (22-14) won their first three NIT games by double digits including a 77-58 win over the BYU Cougars in the quarterfinal round. The Cougars rate inside the top 25 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, and they allowed just 57 points per game in their three NIT contests.

Texas A&M (26-12) has also won all three of their NIT games by more than 10 points, and they took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 67-52 in the quarterfinal round. Just like Washington State, the Aggies strength comes on the defensive end where they rate just outside the top 30 in adjusted efficiency.

How to watch Washington State vs. Texas A&M

Date: Tuesday, March 29
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Odds: Texas A&M -1.5, O/U 132

More From DraftKings Nation