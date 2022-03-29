Washington State vs. Texas A&M: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

The second semifinal matchup of the NIT will feature the Washington State Cougars against the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday night. The game will tip at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on ESPN.

Washington State (22-14) won their first three NIT games by double digits including a 77-58 win over the BYU Cougars in the quarterfinal round. The Cougars rate inside the top 25 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, and they allowed just 57 points per game in their three NIT contests.

Texas A&M (26-12) has also won all three of their NIT games by more than 10 points, and they took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 67-52 in the quarterfinal round. Just like Washington State, the Aggies strength comes on the defensive end where they rate just outside the top 30 in adjusted efficiency.

How to watch Washington State vs. Texas A&M

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Texas A&M -1.5, O/U 132