Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 29

We have a small five-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Nikola Vucevic over 10.5 rebounds (+100)

With Zach LaVine listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Washington, the Bulls will need veteran center Nikola Vucevic to be the second-leading scorer and control the glass.

Vucevic is coming off of a double-double Monday night against the Knicks, where he had 16 points and 13 rebounds (11 defensive). It was his sixth-straight game with at least 15 or more points. The 31-year-old has done a good job on glass lately, averaging 9.9 rebounds in his last 10 games. Vucevic has gone over 10.5 rebounds in four out of his last 10 games, but is averaging 13 rebounds per game in two games against Washington.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 3.5 rebounds (-105)

Dinwiddie has provided the Dallas Mavericks a spark off the bench, which is what they were hoping for when acquiring him at the trade deadline from the Wizards. In 17 games with the Mavericks, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range (4.8 attempts per game).

The veteran point guard will be going up against the Los Angeles Lakers, who give up the fourth-most rebounds to point guards this season. He has gone over 3.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and four out of his last five games.

Donovan Mitchell over 25.5 points (-105)

For our last player prop bet for tonight’s slate, we are going to hone in on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz, who have lost four consecutive games. The Jazz will be leaning on the 25-year-old guard to lead them to victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Mitchell has played well during the month of March, averaging 26 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range. Mitchell has scored more than 25.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and had two other games with 24 and 25 points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.