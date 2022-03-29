NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 29

Five games are on tap for tonight’s NBA schedule and there’s plenty of chances for you to score big with value picks on DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,700

Hartenstein has been a solid DFS value pick up for the past week even as the Clippers have struggles. Through three games, he’s averaging 34.8 FP’s per game and provided 16 points and nine rebounds in Friday’s loss to the 76ers. L.A. hosts Utah tonight and with Rudy Gobert questionable, he’ll have a chance to have another decent night in the paint.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, $4,600

Finney-Smith has been a solid contributor over these last five games for Dallas, averaging 10.4 points and four rebounds through that stretch. The Mavericks will host the sputtering Lakers tonight and DFS’ DFS numbers tick up when playing L.A., averaging 29.8 fantasy points through two previous matchups this season. Pencil him in for another solid effort against the Lakers.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Brooklyn Nets, $4,500

Aldridge has missed a good chunk of the month with a hip injury but isn’t on the injury report and is expected to play in tonight’s home contest against the Pistons. The veteran has been a solid DFS contributor this season, averaging 24.3 FP’s through 45 games this season. Expect another good performance tonight.