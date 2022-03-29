Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. 76ers on Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will continue their three-game road trip tonight against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In their last matchup, the Sixers defeated the Bucks 123-120 on Feb. 17 in Milwaukee. Embiid scored a game-high 42 points (14-21 FG, 3-4 3pt) and grabbed 14 rebounds. The Sixers are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.

Bucks vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1.5

The Bucks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night in a 25-point loss to the Bucks. Milwaukee has now lost two consecutive games on the road and gave up 120 points or more. The Bucks would love to get this win over the Sixers, who currently possess the second seed in the East. If Milwaukee gets the win, they would own the tiebreaker and give themselves an inside track for the second spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently listed as probable for tonight’s game with right knee soreness. The Bucks are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games and 19-16-1 ATS on the road this season. However, they are 3-7 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season.

As for the Sixers, they had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in a 10-point loss to the Phoenix Suns. A lot of the talk after the game was about James Harden, who had 14 points (2-11 FG, 2-5 3pt), nine assists, and seven rebounds. If Philadelphia wants to beat the Bucks and make a run in the postseason, they will need much better play from Harden.

The Sixers have won two out of their last three games at home and 5-2 in their last seven games. However, Philadelphia is 15-22 ATS at home this season and 11-17 ATS when labeled as the home favorite.

Over/Under: Under 232

In their first two meetings this season, the total points scored were 227 and 243. The total has gone under in six of the Bucks’ last eight games, while the total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last six home games. Additionally, the Bucks have scored under 232 points combined in three straight games.

