Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, April 3rd with the Toyota Owners 400. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Qualifying for the event will take place at 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 2nd. The Toyota Owners 400 is a 300-mile race with 400 laps around the .75 mile track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FOX.
While it has gone by different names over the years, the Toyota Owners 400 race has been around since 1953, canceled just three times since its inception. The most recent cancellation was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57. The race usually lasts right at three hours.
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Toyota Owners 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Larson
|+900
|+225
|-125
|Chase Elliott
|+900
|+225
|-125
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|+275
|-110
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|+275
|-110
|Joey Logano
|+1000
|+275
|+100
|William Byron
|+1100
|+300
|+125
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+330
|+130
|Ryan Blaney
|+1300
|+350
|+160
|Christopher Bell
|+1400
|+380
|+175
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|+500
|+200
|Chase Briscoe
|+1800
|+500
|+200
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|+500
|+200
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|+850
|+380
|Austin Dillon
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Kurt Busch
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Brad Keselowski
|+7000
|+2000
|+800
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Justin Haley
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Harrison Burton
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Todd Gilliland
|+20000
|+5500
|+2500
|Michael McDowell
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Corey Lajoie
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Greg Biffle
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Landon Cassill
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.