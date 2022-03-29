Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, April 3rd with the Toyota Owners 400. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Qualifying for the event will take place at 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 2nd. The Toyota Owners 400 is a 300-mile race with 400 laps around the .75 mile track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FOX.

While it has gone by different names over the years, the Toyota Owners 400 race has been around since 1953, canceled just three times since its inception. The most recent cancellation was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57. The race usually lasts right at three hours.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Toyota Owners 400, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson +900 +225 -125 Chase Elliott +900 +225 -125 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +275 -110 Kyle Busch +1000 +275 -110 Joey Logano +1000 +275 +100 William Byron +1100 +300 +125 Tyler Reddick +1200 +330 +150 Ross Chastain +1200 +330 +150 Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +130 Ryan Blaney +1300 +350 +160 Christopher Bell +1400 +380 +175 Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +200 Chase Briscoe +1800 +500 +200 Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +200 Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +300 Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +380 Austin Dillon +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500 A.J. Allmendinger +4000 +1100 +500 Kurt Busch +5000 +1400 +600 Erik Jones +5000 +1400 +600 Brad Keselowski +7000 +2000 +800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2800 +1200 Cole Custer +10000 +2800 +1200 Chris Buescher +10000 +2800 +1200 Justin Haley +15000 +4000 +1800 Harrison Burton +15000 +4000 +1800 Bubba Wallace +15000 +4000 +1800 Todd Gilliland +20000 +5500 +2500 Michael McDowell +30000 +9000 +3500 Corey Lajoie +30000 +9000 +3500 Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000 Greg Biffle +50000 +14000 +6000 Landon Cassill +100000 +30000 +13000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

