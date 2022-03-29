 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway course.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, April 3rd with the Toyota Owners 400. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Qualifying for the event will take place at 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 2nd. The Toyota Owners 400 is a 300-mile race with 400 laps around the .75 mile track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FOX.

While it has gone by different names over the years, the Toyota Owners 400 race has been around since 1953, canceled just three times since its inception. The most recent cancellation was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57. The race usually lasts right at three hours.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Toyota Owners 400, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +900 +225 -125
Chase Elliott +900 +225 -125
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +275 -110
Kyle Busch +1000 +275 -110
Joey Logano +1000 +275 +100
William Byron +1100 +300 +125
Tyler Reddick +1200 +330 +150
Ross Chastain +1200 +330 +150
Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +130
Ryan Blaney +1300 +350 +160
Christopher Bell +1400 +380 +175
Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +200
Chase Briscoe +1800 +500 +200
Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +200
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +300
Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +380
Austin Dillon +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500
A.J. Allmendinger +4000 +1100 +500
Kurt Busch +5000 +1400 +600
Erik Jones +5000 +1400 +600
Brad Keselowski +7000 +2000 +800
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2800 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +2800 +1200
Chris Buescher +10000 +2800 +1200
Justin Haley +15000 +4000 +1800
Harrison Burton +15000 +4000 +1800
Bubba Wallace +15000 +4000 +1800
Todd Gilliland +20000 +5500 +2500
Michael McDowell +30000 +9000 +3500
Corey Lajoie +30000 +9000 +3500
Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000
Greg Biffle +50000 +14000 +6000
Landon Cassill +100000 +30000 +13000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

