Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour rolls into San Antonio, Texas this weekend for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, where the TPC San Antonio plays host. This is the final PGA tournament before The Masters that begins of April 7th. The first round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open begins on Thursday, March 31st at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Jordan Spieth won the 2021 tournament with a final score of 18-under par, and is tied the second-best odds to win this year’s tournament sitting +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is the favorite +750 odds, and Hideki Matsuyama (+1400), Corey Conners (+1800) and Abraham Ancer (+2200) are the top five on the light board.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
The featured groups on Thursday will be Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar in the marquee group that will tee off at 8:14 a.m. ET on Tee No. 10. Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Luke List will be in a featured group that tees off at 8:03 a.m. ET on Tee No. 10. Rickie Fowler, Ryan Palmer and Ryan Brehm will be in another featured group that will tee off at 8:25 a.m. on the 10th hole.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Thursday, March 31st.
2022 Valero Texas Open, Round 1 tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Chris Kirk
|Seung-Yul Noh
|7:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Bronson Burgoon
|Brandon Hagy
|7:41 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Stallings
|Harry Higgs
|Takumi Kanaya
|7:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Kramer Hickok
|Matthew NeSmith
|Hayden Buckley
|7:52 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Russell Knox
|Wyndham Clark
|7:52 AM
|Tee #10
|Anirban Lahiri
|Doc Redman
|Roger Sloan
|8:03 AM
|Tee #1
|Garrick Higgo
|Robert Streb
|William McGirt
|8:03 AM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Gary Woodland
|8:14 AM
|Tee #1
|J.T. Poston
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|8:14 AM
|Tee #10
|Rory McIlroy
|Matt Kuchar
|Jason Day
|8:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Tyler Duncan
|Graeme McDowell
|8:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Palmer
|Rickie Fowler
|8:36 AM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Chez Reavie
|Henrik Stenson
|8:36 AM
|Tee #10
|Matt Jones
|Martin Trainer
|Adam Long
|8:47 AM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|8:47 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Matt Wallace
|8:58 AM
|Tee #1
|John Huh
|Doug Ghim
|Shawn Stefani
|8:58 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|James Hahn
|Peter Uihlein
|9:09 AM
|Tee #1
|Lee Westwood
|Maverick McNealy
|Kelly Kraft
|9:09 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Seth Reeves
|Austin Smotherman
|9:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|David Skinns
|Min Woo Lee
|9:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthias Schwab
|Ben Kohles
|Robert MacIntyre
|9:31 AM
|Tee #1
|Max McGreevy
|Paul Barjon
|Ben Kern
|9:31 AM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Nick Hardy
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|12:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Chappell
|Trey Mullinax
|Vince Whaley
|12:25 PM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|12:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Ian Poulter
|Chesson Hadley
|J.J. Spaun
|12:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Henrik Norlander
|Lee Hodges
|12:47 PM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Watney
|Adam Schenk
|12:47 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Mito Pereira
|Aaron Rai
|12:58 PM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Hudson Swafford
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12:58 PM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Jim Herman
|Sung Kang
|1:09 PM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Corey Conners
|Charley Hoffman
|1:09 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Tway
|Jimmy Walker
|Zach Johnson
|1:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Abraham Ancer
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Richy Werenski
|Lanto Griffin
|Nate Lashley
|1:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|K.H. Lee
|Branden Grace
|1:31 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Landry
|Charles Howell III
|Luke Donald
|1:42 PM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Beau Hossler
|Sam Ryder
|1:42 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Jonas Blixt
|Hank Lebioda
|1:53 PM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Pat Perez
|Patrick Rodgers
|1:53 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Baddeley
|Camilo Villegas
|2:04 PM
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Lower
|Richard Bland
|2:04 PM
|Tee #10
|Curtis Thompson
|Andrew Novak
|Samuel Saunders
|2:15 PM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Alex Smalley
|Guido Migliozzi
|2:15 PM
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Michael Gligic
|Jake Kevorkian
|2:26 PM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Dylan Wu
|Logan McAllister
|2:26 PM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Moore
|Dawie van der Walt
|Ludvig Aberg