Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour rolls into San Antonio, Texas this weekend for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, where the TPC San Antonio plays host. This is the final PGA tournament before The Masters that begins of April 7th. The first round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open begins on Thursday, March 31st at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth won the 2021 tournament with a final score of 18-under par, and is tied the second-best odds to win this year’s tournament sitting +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is the favorite +750 odds, and Hideki Matsuyama (+1400), Corey Conners (+1800) and Abraham Ancer (+2200) are the top five on the light board.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

The featured groups on Thursday will be Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar in the marquee group that will tee off at 8:14 a.m. ET on Tee No. 10. Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Luke List will be in a featured group that tees off at 8:03 a.m. ET on Tee No. 10. Rickie Fowler, Ryan Palmer and Ryan Brehm will be in another featured group that will tee off at 8:25 a.m. on the 10th hole.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Thursday, March 31st.