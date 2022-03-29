How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the March 29th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’ve finally reached the go-home show for Saturday’s Stand and Deliver pay-per-view as the developmental brand prepares to touch down in Dallas for Wrestlemania weekend. For tonight’s show, we’ll see a good mix of Stand and Deliver performers stepping in the ring just ahead of the ppv as well as plenty of undercard performers getting a spotlight.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, March 29th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

The final participant in Saturday’s North American Championship ladder match will be determined in a triple-threat showdown tonight as Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong, and A-Kid will battle for the final spot. Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller have already qualified as well as champion Carmelo Hayes, who put the match together.

We’ll see an epic six-man tag team clash tonight ahead of Stand and Deliver as MSK will team up with LA Knight to face Imperium. MSK is set to face Fabian Aichner/Marcel Barthel and the Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championship at the ppv while Knight will go one-on-one with Gunther.

As mentioned before, we’ll see several lower card acts get a chance to get some shine on tonight’s episode and possibly get themselves a bigger role on the show after the ppv. Briggs/Jensen will face Legado Del Fantasma, Bodhi Hayward of Chase U will face Von Wagner, Draco Anthony goes one-one-one with Joe Gacy, Ivy Nile of Diamond Mine will face Tiffany Stratton, and Nikkita Lyons will be in singles action.

We’re also bound to get promos and segments for the main championship storylines. NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler will face Bron Breakker in the main event of the ppv and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will face Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade in a fatal-four way match.