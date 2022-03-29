How the public is betting the NIT semifinals on Tuesday night

The NIT is down to the last four teams as the semifinals begin on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The first semifinal game will be between the No. 2-seed Xavier Musketeers and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. To wrap-up the night, the No. 4-seed Washington State Cougars will take on the No. 1-seed Texas A&M Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Below we’ll take a look at the latest odds for both games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and see where the public is leaning just hours before tip-off.

Spread: Saint Bonaventure -1.5 — 55% of handle on the Bonnies, 61% of bets on Xavier

Total: 139.5 — 55% of handle on under, 52% of bets on over

Moneyline: Saint Bonaventure -125, Xavier +105 — 51% of handle on the Bonnies, 65% of bets on Xavier

In the first semifinal game, we get a split of the spread and moneyline wagering. The Musketeers are slight underdogs to Bonnies, but they’re getting a majority of bets while the Bonnies get a majority of handle. The No. 2 seed Musketeers defeated Vanderbilt last week 75-73 at home to advance to the semifinals. They also took down Cleveland State (by four points) and Florida Gators (by 16 points) in their first two games.

The Bonnies, on the other hand, have won all their games on the road, defeating Colorado, Oklahoma, and Virginia. It’s no surprise to see why 55% of the handle is on St. Bonaventure -1.5 and 51% of the handle likes them on the moneyline (-125).

Spread: Texas A&M -1.5 — 90% of handle, 88% of bets on Texas A&M

Total: 133.5 — 57% of handle on under, 74% of bets on over

Moneyline: Texas A&M -130, WSU +110 — 79% of handle, 76% of bets on Texas A&M

In the second NIT semifinal game, the Aggies are being heavily backed by the public as they’re receiving 90% of the handle and 88% of the bets on the spread. They’re also getting 79% of the handle and 76% of the bets on moneyline.

Texas A&M has been one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 13 out of their last 14 games. The Aggies have had no issues in the NIT as they defeated Alcorn State, Oregon, and Wake Forest all by double-digits.

