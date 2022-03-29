Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Wizards on Tuesday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will finish their five-game road trip tonight against Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards. In their last matchup on Jan. 7, the Bulls defeated the Wizards 130-122 at United Center. Zach LaVine led Chicago with a game-high 27 points and dished out three assists in the victory. The Bulls are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 222.5.

Bulls vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3.5

Chicago has lost three out of their last four games and is coming off of a five-point loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night. The Bulls shot the ball well from the field (43%), but they allowed the Knicks to shot 34.3% from three-point range. The Knicks also did a much better job taking care of the ball as they only had six turnovers compared to 12 by the Bulls.

The Bulls need to a win badly as they are only one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently in the play-in tourney. Chicago is 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 road games and 3-12 ATS in their last 15 games. The Bulls are also 9-9 ATS when listed as the road favorite this season and 7-8 ATS in the second game of back-to-back.

The Wizards enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors 123-115 on Sunday. Washington has won their last two games at home and is averaging 125 points per game. The Wizards are 4-2 ATS in their last six games and 17-19-1 ATS at home this season. They are also 9-8 ATS when listed as the home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

In their last two matchups this season, the total points scored were 239 and 252. The total has gone under in 10 of the Bulls’ last 12 games, while the total has gone over in 10 of the Wizards’ last 14 games. The total has also gone over in seven-straight games for the Wiz.

