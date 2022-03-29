Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will bring us a matchup between two Western Conference teams going in opposite directions as the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to battle the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas (46-29) sits just 1.5 games back of the Warriors for third in the west standings and helped its cause with a 114-100 victory over the Jazz on Sunday. The game was won for the Mavericks in the third quarter as they turned a one-point deficit into an 11-point lead at the end of the period. Luka Doncic delivered 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Los Angeles (31-43) is dangerously close to missing the playoffs entirely and sits just a half game ahead of the Spurs for 10th in the conference and the final play-in spot. The Lakers’ demise was once again illustrated on Sunday while blowing a 20-point halftime lead against the Pelicans, ultimately falling 116-108. LeBron James once again carried the load in a loss with 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. He’s been playing on an injured ankle and is listed as doubtful for tonight’s matchup in Dallas.

Dallas enters the game as a 12-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 219.

Lakers vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -12

Dallas is 15-11-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season and with potentially no LeBron James on the court tonight, it’s an easy choice to lay the points with the home team here. We’re entering the point of the Lakers packing it in for the year, so start hammering whoever they’re facing.

Over/Under: Over 219

The Lakers have given up at least 116 points in 11 of 14 games this month and even if they produce a subpar offensive output tonight, the Mavericks will most likely out up enough to push the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.