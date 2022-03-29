Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Clippers on Tuesday

We have a late-season battle between two playoff-bound teams at Crypto.com Arena tonight as the Utah Jazz hit the road to meet the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah (45-30) has hit a skid at a critical time, dropping four straight heading into tonight’s matchup in L.A. The Jazz were last defeated 114-100 by the Mavericks on Sunday, a game where a one-point lead at the half turned into an 11-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. The team was missing Rudy Gobert, who sat out with a lower leg contusion. He is questionable for tonight’s matchup.

Los Angeles (36-39) are also sputtering on a five-game losing streak and seemed to be bound for the play-in tournament as the eight-seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers were last overwhelmed in a 122-97 loss to the 76ers on Friday, a game where they shot just 40% from the field and committed 16 turnovers. The good news for L.A. is that Paul George is inching closer and closer to a return from his elbow injury. George practiced in a 5-on-5 on Sunday and is listed as questionable for tonight.

Utah enters the game as a one-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 217.5.

Jazz vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -1

This is basically a coin flip, according to Oddsmakers, and we’ll lean with the Jazz to come away with the outright win here. They’ll have the stronger lineup on the court and while PG is questionable, he most likely won’t return until later in the week. Stick with Utah.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

This is a low total but consider that the Clippers have been held to 100 points or fewer in three of their last four games. Also consider that Utah is 10-19-1 against the O/U as the road favorite this season. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.