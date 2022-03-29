Paul George, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 29

We’ve got just five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, but there are few big names on the injury report potentially making a return to the court. There are also some new injuries to add to the list, which are coming at a crucial point in the season. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting information.

NBA Injury Report: March 29

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available

Jrue Holiday (ankle) available

Both Antetokounmpo and Holiday are not listed on the injury report, so they should be available in this massive clash for the East standings.

Joel Embiid (ankle) probable

Embiid tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Suns and played through the issue, so he’s likely to be alright for this pivotal encounter. We’ll get a better update on his status before the game.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

LaVine is technically not on the injury report but the Bulls tend to be cautious with his knee on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he does sit, look for Coby White to be a bigger factor for Chicago.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma remains out, which means Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are in the mix in Washington’s frontcourt.

Seth Curry (ankle) probable

Goran Dragic (knee) probable

Curry and Dragic have suited up in the team’s last two games, so both should be good to go in this contest. If neither plays, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas would be the value additions.

Anthony Davis (foot) doubtful

LeBron James (ankle) doubtful

Dwight Howard (hip) probable

Davis is back on the injury report but he’s listed as doubtful. James is also doubtful with the ankle injury he sustained Sunday. It looks like Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony will be LA’s primary offensive players in this game.

Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) questionable

Hassan Whiteside (foot) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) available

If Gobert sits out, the Jazz will go with Eric Paschall at the starting center spot. Paschall is in line for minutes either way with Whiteside out. If Bogdanovic doesn’t play, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale gain additional value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Paul George (elbow) questionable

George has been upgraded to questionable, which is awesome news for the Clippers. This team has admirably fought to stay in the playoff picture without its stars, so George coming back would be a nice boost. He’ll likely be a bit rusty if he does suit up, so temper expectations for his return.