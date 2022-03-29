Pick against the spread, over/under for St. Bonaventure-Xavier on Tuesday

It might not quite be the Final Four St. Bonaventure and Xavier were hoping to play in but on Tuesday these two teams will hook up at Madison Square Garden for a chance to go to the NIT Title game.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies (-1.5, 140) vs Xavier Musketeers

Xavier will be shorthanded in this hame with guard Paul Scruggs out for the season after he gave the team 11.7 points per game along with a team-high 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Musketeers face a St. Bonaventure team that has not had depth all season long with all five starters logging over 30 minutes per game and Osun Osunniyi being the only starter registering under 37.4 minutes per game.

The Bonnie’s program is traditionally one that prides itself on defense with a slow style and this thing rotation has led to a continuation of this with the team 283rd in possessions per game and having allowed 68 points or fewer in nine straight games.

The slow style hurts Musketeers have not been as efficient on offense as expected this season, ranking 106th in points scored on a per possession basis and are 260th overall in 3-point shooting percentage, making 30.9% of their outside shots when away from home.

Xavier may need to settle for outside shots with Osunniyi ninth in the country in blocks per game with 2.9 and with St. Bonaventure also shooting 31.3% from 3-point range away from home, points will be at a premium at the world’s most famous arena.

The Play: St. Bonaventure vs Xavier Under 140

