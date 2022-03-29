Taysom Hill to focus on being tight end this season

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Tuesday morning that the plan for Taysom Hill this season is to have him focus on tight end, per Nick Underhill.

Hill is a Swiss-army knife in the Saints’ offense as he’s able to lineup as at wide receiver, but can go under center at quarterback. Last season, the 31-year-old predominately played QB after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury. Hill completed 58.2% of his passes for 978 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also recorded 374 yards on the ground and five scores.

Fantasy outlook for Hill

For an offense that does not have a ton of weapons at receiver/tight end, the addition of Hill should help out everybody involved. The last time we saw Hill used exclusively as a WR was in 2019, where he had 19 receptions (22 targets) for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He also was a factor in the running game during that season with 156 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Dennis Allen saying that the focus for Hill will be tight end, the Saints already have two tight ends in Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson. Trautman showed improvement last season with 27 receptions (43 targets) for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who was a wide receiver in college, had 13 receptions (22 targets) for 159 yards and four touchdowns. I don’t think we will necessarily see Hill start at tight end, if anything, he’ll be split out wide in various plays/packages.