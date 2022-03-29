Odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament entering Final Four

We’re down to four teams in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with the Final Four taking place this weekend at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The semifinals will tip on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals facing the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the first game and the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal facing the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the second game.

We have odds for who’s going to cut down the nets following Sunday’s title game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. To no surprise, South Carolina enters as the odds-on favorite at -150. The Gamecocks are 33-2 on the season and seeking their second national championship in six seasons.

What’s also notable is that the odds haven’t moved much for South Carolina, UConn, and Stanford since the start of the tournament. It’s not surprising considering that these three programs were in last year’s Final Four, speaking directly to how chalky this tourney can be.

2022 NCAA Women’s Championship odds ahead of Final Four

South Carolina -150 (Pre-tournament +160)

UConn +200 (Pre-tournament +350)

Stanford +400 (Pre-tournament +500)

Louisville +800 (Pre-tournament +1500)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.