Opening odds for Final Four in 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

We’re down to four teams in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with the Final Four taking place this weekend at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The semifinals will tip on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals facing the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the first game and the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal facing the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the second game.

This is a pretty chalky Final Four as all four teams were expected to be in this position to compete for a national title in Minneapolis this weekend. Title favorite South Carolina dominated its way through the Greensboro Region, striking down Creighton 80-50 in the Elite Eight to get to this point.

Both Louisville and defending national champion Stanford had to endure some challenges to get through their respective regions. The Cardinal toppled Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight and Stanford punched its ticket by getting past Texas in a 59-50 victory. UConn had to scratch and claw its way through a double-overtime battle against NC State to reach this point, downing the Wolfpack 91-87.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the Women’s Final Four games, which will take place Friday, April 1 and air on ESPN.

Women’s Final Four odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: South Carolina -8

Total: 121.5

Moneyline: TBD

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Stanford

Spread: UConn -1.5

Total: TBD

Moneyline: UConn -120, Stanford +100

