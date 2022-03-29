Will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters?

The 2022 Masters Tournament begins on Thursday, April 7th and there is a particularly big question of note a week out. Will Tiger Woods — arguably the most iconic Masters champion in history with five wins — play this year?

Woods has played in only 10 tournaments in the last two golf seasons. In February of 2021, he was in a major car accident that had him hospitalized with broken bones and compound fractures in both legs. Since then, he has been on the road to recovery and he hasn’t ruled out returning to the golf course.

Woods hasn’t said one way or another yet if he will play in the 2022 Masters Tournament, but he is listed on this year’s tournament website under the ‘Players’ section, so there is a chance. The way that the listing works for the Masters is that golfers are included until they let the Masters know that they are not playing. At this point, with Woods still listed on the website, he at least hasn’t said already that he for sure won’t be playing. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently listing him as +7000 to win.

If the last few years have been any indication, this is going to be yet another must-watch Masters tournament. Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese professional golfer to win a men’s major and The Masters in 2021. In 2020, Dustin Johnson set the record for total score and the to par record with a 20-under. Woods hadn’t won a major tournament since 2008, but he picked up his fifth green jacket in 2019 in Augusta. If he is active and ends up giving it a shot this year, expect him to be eyeing his sixth.