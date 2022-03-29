Cade Cunningham returns to Tuesday’s game vs. Nets

Update: After sitting most of the quarter, Cunningham did come back into Tuesday’s game and should be good to go the rest of the way.

The Detroit Pistons have said Cade Cunningham is questionable to return to Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with a tailbone injury. Cunningham has been a rising star for Detroit in recent weeks and is showing why the team took him No. 1 overall.

Cade Cunningham has sat all of the second quarter. He took a tumble in the first, but finished out the quarter. — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) March 30, 2022

Pistons announce Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a tailbone contusion — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) March 30, 2022

Cunningham is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season but has turned things up lately. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over the last 18 contests and has five points and five assists Tuesday against Brooklyn.

If Cunningham doesn’t return against the Nets, look for Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes to be the primary point guards for Detroit. The Pistons have been playing well of late and are even stringing together some wins. While that impacts their draft position, Cunningham’s growth as a rookie is a positive sign for this rebuild in Detroit.