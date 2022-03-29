 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cade Cunningham returns to Tuesday’s game vs. Nets

The Detroit rookie eventually did get back into the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Update: After sitting most of the quarter, Cunningham did come back into Tuesday’s game and should be good to go the rest of the way.

The Detroit Pistons have said Cade Cunningham is questionable to return to Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with a tailbone injury. Cunningham has been a rising star for Detroit in recent weeks and is showing why the team took him No. 1 overall.

Cunningham is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season but has turned things up lately. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over the last 18 contests and has five points and five assists Tuesday against Brooklyn.

If Cunningham doesn’t return against the Nets, look for Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes to be the primary point guards for Detroit. The Pistons have been playing well of late and are even stringing together some wins. While that impacts their draft position, Cunningham’s growth as a rookie is a positive sign for this rebuild in Detroit.

