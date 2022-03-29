Xavier vs. Texas A&M: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT Championship Game

There were 32 teams that began the 2022 National Invitation Tournament at Madison Square Garden, and we are down to just a pair for the last title to be contested of the oldest college basketball postseason tournament in Manhattan.

The NIT is moving in 2023, and it’s unlikely to return to the World’s Most Famous Arena. What has been a midweek March tradition for decades will head elsewhere next season, so there is a bit of extra reason to take in what has been a tradition only broken by COVID-19 since 1938. There was no tournament in 2020, and the 2021 version moved to Texas due to quarantine restrictions.

Xavier has knocked off Cleveland State, Florida, Vanderbilt, and St. Bonaventure on the way back to Madison Square Garden after the Big East Tournament. The Aggies got by Alcorn State, Oregon, Wake Forest, and beat back Washington State in the semifinals to reach the end of the last NIT at MSG.

How to watch Xavier vs. Texas A&M

Date: Thursday, March 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: TBA