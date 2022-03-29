 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Xavier vs. Texas A&M: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT Championship Game

Xavier and Texas A&M face off on Friday in the NIT Championship Game. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Collin Sherwin
Xavier Musketeers Guard Colby Jones dribbles the ball against Butler Bulldogs Guard Simas Lukosius defending during the first half of the Big East Conference Mens Basketball Tournament first round game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers on March 9, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There were 32 teams that began the 2022 National Invitation Tournament at Madison Square Garden, and we are down to just a pair for the last title to be contested of the oldest college basketball postseason tournament in Manhattan.

The NIT is moving in 2023, and it’s unlikely to return to the World’s Most Famous Arena. What has been a midweek March tradition for decades will head elsewhere next season, so there is a bit of extra reason to take in what has been a tradition only broken by COVID-19 since 1938. There was no tournament in 2020, and the 2021 version moved to Texas due to quarantine restrictions.

Xavier has knocked off Cleveland State, Florida, Vanderbilt, and St. Bonaventure on the way back to Madison Square Garden after the Big East Tournament. The Aggies got by Alcorn State, Oregon, Wake Forest, and beat back Washington State in the semifinals to reach the end of the last NIT at MSG.

How to watch Xavier vs. Texas A&M

Date: Thursday, March 31
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Odds: TBA

More From DraftKings Nation