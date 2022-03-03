2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

Before we get to March Madness, it is time for Arch Madness. The punny term refers to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament that takes place in St. Louis, Missouri. This year, the tournament will run from March 3rd to March 6th with the championship being at 1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday the 6th.

In 2021, Loyola won the conference tournament 75-65 over Drake. They captured their second tournament win in the last four years. At this point in the season, it looks like Loyola, Northern Iowa and Missouri State should be considered the favorites for the tournament, but as we know, anything can happen.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

When is the MVC Tournament?

The MVC tournament is currently scheduled for March 3-6. The tournament final is set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Where is MVC Tournament?

The Missouri Valley Conference tournament will be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis Missouri from March 3rd to March 6th.

How can I watch the MVC Tournament, Arch Madness 2022?

The entire MVC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 6th on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the MVC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Loyola Chicago +130

Missouri State +300

UNI +500

Drake +650

Bradley +900

Southern Illinois +2200

Valparaiso +12000

Indiana State +13000

Illinois State +20000

Evansville +50000

