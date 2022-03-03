2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

Only one team will advance to the NCAA Tournament out of the Sun Belt, so everything is on the line during the conference tournament. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will take place March 3-7.

Last season’s winner of the conference tournament was the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who took down the Georgia State Panthers in the title game to advance to the big dance. Appalachian State had a short-lived run in the NCAA Tournament with a loss in the First Four.

Texas State is heading into the tournament on a hot streak with nine consecutive victories as the top seed, while the No. 3 seed Georgia State has won seven in a row. We’ll see if either team can keep that run going and claim a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament.

When is the Sun Belt Tournament?

The Sun Belt tournament is currently scheduled for March 3-7. The tournament final is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the Sun Belt Tournament?

Every game of the Sun Belt Tournament will be held at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

How can I watch the Sun Belt Tournament?

The entire Sun Belt Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 7 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win Sun Belt tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Texas State +250

Georgia State +350

South Alabama +400

Appalachian State +500

Troy +700

Coastal Carolina +1600

Arkansas State +2000

Louisiana-Lafayette +2000

UT Arlington +8000

ULM +10000

Georgia Southern +10000

Little Rock +30000

