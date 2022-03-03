 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 MVC Tournament begins on March 3. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is given on March 6 at Arch Madness.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will be held March 3-6 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Northern Iowa enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. No. 4 Loyola-Chicago is the defending champion of this event as they defeated Drake in a matchup between the top two seeds in last year’s tournament title game.

The entire MVC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 6th on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 MVC Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 seed Indiana State vs. No. 8 seed Illinois State, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 10 seed Evansville vs. No. 7 seed Valparaiso, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Northern Iowa, 1:00 p.m. ET
Game 4: No. 5 seed Bradley vs. No. 4 seed Loyola-Chicago, 3:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 seed Missouri State, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 6 seed SIU vs. No. 3 seed Drake, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 3:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:00 p.m.

What are the odds to win the MVC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Loyola Chicago +130
Missouri State +300
UNI +500
Drake +650
Bradley +900
Southern Illinois +2200
Valparaiso +12000
Indiana State +13000
Illinois State +20000
Evansville +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation