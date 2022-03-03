How to watch the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference tournament on TV and via live stream

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will be held March 3-6 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Northern Iowa enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. No. 4 Loyola-Chicago is the defending champion of this event as they defeated Drake in a matchup between the top two seeds in last year’s tournament title game.

The entire MVC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 6th on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 MVC Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 seed Indiana State vs. No. 8 seed Illinois State, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 seed Evansville vs. No. 7 seed Valparaiso, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Northern Iowa, 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 seed Bradley vs. No. 4 seed Loyola-Chicago, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 seed Missouri State, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 seed SIU vs. No. 3 seed Drake, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:00 p.m.

What are the odds to win the MVC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Loyola Chicago +130

Missouri State +300

UNI +500

Drake +650

Bradley +900

Southern Illinois +2200

Valparaiso +12000

Indiana State +13000

Illinois State +20000

Evansville +50000

