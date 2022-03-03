How to watch the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Sun Belt Tournament will is set to take place at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL, from March 3-7.

Texas State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Appalachian State won last year’s Sun Belt Tournament, defeating Georgia State 80-73 in the championship game.

The first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 UT Arlington 64, No. 8 Louisiana 67, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 12 Little Rock 75, No. 5 South Alabama 71, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 Louisiana Monroe vs. No. 6 Arkansas State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 10 Georgia Southern vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 5: No. 8 Louisiana vs. No. 1 Texas State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 4 Troy, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Appalachian State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Sun Belt Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas State +250

Georgia State +350

Appalachian State +500

Troy +700

Coastal Carolina +1600

Arkansas State +2000

Louisiana-Lafayette +2000

ULM +10000

Georgia Southern +10000

Little Rock +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.