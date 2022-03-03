 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Sun Belt Tournament begins on March 3. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is given on March 7.

By Nick Simon

The 2022 Sun Belt Tournament will is set to take place at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL, from March 3-7.

Texas State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Appalachian State won last year’s Sun Belt Tournament, defeating Georgia State 80-73 in the championship game.

The first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 UT Arlington 64, No. 8 Louisiana 67, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 12 Little Rock 75, No. 5 South Alabama 71, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 3: No. 11 Louisiana Monroe vs. No. 6 Arkansas State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: No. 10 Georgia Southern vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 5: No. 8 Louisiana vs. No. 1 Texas State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 4 Troy, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Appalachian State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6:00 p.m. ESPN+
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Sun Belt Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas State +250
Georgia State +350
Appalachian State +500
Troy +700
Coastal Carolina +1600
Arkansas State +2000
Louisiana-Lafayette +2000
ULM +10000
Georgia Southern +10000
Little Rock +30000

