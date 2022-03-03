2022 America East Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The America East Conference Tournament will be held at campus sites throughout with the quarterfinal round on March 6th, followed by the semifinals on March 9th and the title game on March 12th.

The Vermont Catamounts are a heavy favorite to win this tournament and for good reason. They lost just one conference game during the regular season as they won the America East with a 17-1 record in conference play. Hartford is the defending champions of this tournament, and they lost to the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2022 America East Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 6

#8 NJIT at #1 Vermont, 2:00 p.m. ET

#7 UMass Lowell at #2 UMBC, 1:00 p.m. ET

#6 Binghamton at #3 New Hampshire, TBD

#5 Albany at #4 Hartford, TBD

March 9

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 7:00 p.m. ET

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, 7:00 p.m. ET

March 12

Semifinal winners, 11:00 a.m. ET

Odds to win America East Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Vermont -600

UMBC +1000

New Hampshire +1500

UMass Lowell +2500

Hartford +3000

Albany +5000

Binghamton +6000

NJIT +30000