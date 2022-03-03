 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 MEAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2022 MEAC Tournament here.

By Nick Simon
The 2022 MEAC Tournament is set to take place at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, VA, from Wednesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 12. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and the championship game will air on ESPN2.

Hometown Norfolk State enters as the No. 1 seed.

2022 MEAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Delaware State vs. No. 1 Norfolk State, 6:00 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Coppin State vs. No. 2 Howard, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 5 South Carolina State vs. No. 4 Morgan State, 6:00 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 3 North Carolina Central, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m.
Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win MEAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBD

Who are the favorites?

Hometown Norfolk State enters the tournament as the favorite to win the MEAC Tournament for a second straight season as the No. 1 seed. The Spartans won 21 games this season and are the only team in the conference ranked in the 100’s in NET ratings.

Following them is Howard as the No. 2 season. The Bison finished with a modest 16-12 record and a victory over Bradley early in the season gave them the conference’s only Quad 2 victory of the year.

