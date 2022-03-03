2022 MEAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The 2022 MEAC Tournament is set to take place at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, VA, from Wednesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 12. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and the championship game will air on ESPN2.

Hometown Norfolk State enters as the No. 1 seed.

2022 MEAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Delaware State vs. No. 1 Norfolk State, 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Coppin State vs. No. 2 Howard, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 5 South Carolina State vs. No. 4 Morgan State, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 3 North Carolina Central, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win MEAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBD

Who are the favorites?

Hometown Norfolk State enters the tournament as the favorite to win the MEAC Tournament for a second straight season as the No. 1 seed. The Spartans won 21 games this season and are the only team in the conference ranked in the 100’s in NET ratings.

Following them is Howard as the No. 2 season. The Bison finished with a modest 16-12 record and a victory over Bradley early in the season gave them the conference’s only Quad 2 victory of the year.