2022 NFL Scouting Combine: RBs to watch

The 2022 NFL Combine is here and runs from March 3-6 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The road to the NFL Draft that begins on April 28th starts at the Combine. On Friday, March 4th, we will see the running backs going through their workouts. This year’s NFL Draft could be the first one in over five years that doesn’t see a running back selected in the first round of the draft. Even so, it will be exciting to watch the players get their work in and to see who rises and falls in the rankings. 36 running backs were invited to the Combine and as of this writing, they are all set to participate in the workouts.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Running backs trending up

The top tier of running backs at this year’s draft include Hassan Haskins from Michigan, Kenny Walker III from Michigan State, Breece Hall from Iowa State and Isaiah Spiller from Texas A&M. Each of these players put on a show in the 2021 College Football regular season, but with the talent at other positions in this year’s draft, they are likely looking like Day 2 selections at best.

RBs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

We have seen a slew of talent come out of Alabama at the running back position and Brian Robinson is the latest in this list. Unfortunately, he doesn’t look like he will be following the same trajectory as Josh Jacobs or Najee Harris who were both first-round selections out of Bama. Robinson was overshadowed in the Alabama offense and he will need a strong Combine to not end up a Day 3, depth selection.