How to watch the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational via live online stream

With February coming to a close, The Masters is on the horizon. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves though, we have the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational taking place from March 3-6 in Orlando, Florida. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has pulled out of the tournament so it is anyone’s game.

Live stream options for The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Featured holes coverage

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Featured groups coverage

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: Featured holes coverage

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage