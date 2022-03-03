Stanford vs. No. 2 Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Arizona Wildcats are the best team in the Pac-12, and will be looking not to stub their toe before the conference tournament when they face the Stanford Cardinal tonight in Tucson on national television.

Stanford (15-13, 8-10 Pac-12) are somehow worse than their near .500 record in the league, as they turn the ball over on a whopping 22.4% of possessions. Freshman Harrison Ingram (10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists) has been a nice addition, but the Cardinal shoot just 42.9% from the field and have lost five of six.

Arizona (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12) are the second choice to win the national championship right now at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Perhaps the most fun team in America to watch, they lead the country in field goals via an assist at 65.5%. Canadian Bennedict Mathurin (17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists) might be on the way to the NBA after this season, and Azuolas Tubelis is quickly shooting up draft boards as well.

How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona

When: Thursday, March 3, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -18.5

Total: 147

The Pick

Under 147

While this should turn into a blowout, the team on a quick turnaround here is the pacy Arizona, while the Cardinal are playing only their second game in 11 days. That should lead to a lack of possessions by the slower Stanford to keep this under the total.

