2022 NFL Combine: Tracking RB Kenneth Walker III measurements, drill times, more

When Kenneth Walker III transferred from Wake Forest to Michigan State, few could have known how significantly the move would alter the landscape of college football in 2021. Walker went on to deliver one of the finest seasons by a running back in recent history, producing 1,725 yards and 19 touchdowns on his way to finishing sixth in Heisman voting.

How, when to watch Kenny Walker III at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Tuesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 5

TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Walker showed decent efficiency during his two seasons starting for Wake Forest but the overall numbers didn’t stand out. He left the program with 1,205 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns, figures he would blow out of the water during his 2021 campaign.

Inarguably, Walker’s finest moment came during Michigan State’s upset of archrival Michigan. The star running back turned 23 carries into 197 yards and five touchdowns, just enough to help the Spartans get the edge over the favored Wolverines.

