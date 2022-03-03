 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Combine: Tracking RB Isaiah Spiller measurements, drill times, more

We break down when to watch RB Isaiah Spiller and track his performance at the NFL Combine.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
&nbsp;Isaiah Spiller #28 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies rushes past Collin Duncan #19 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs for 41 yards at Kyle Field on October 02, 2021 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Emerging from the SEC’s Texas A&M, Isaiah Spiller possesses the power and versatility to serve as an every-down back in the NFL. Spiller became the central figure in the Aggies’ offense over the past three seasons, amassing 3,578 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns.

How, when to watch Isaiah Spiller at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Tuesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 5
TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Spiller nearly rushed for 1,000 or more yards in three consecutive seasons. He barely missed the mark as a freshman, finishing the season with 946 yards on the ground as well as a career-high 10 touchdowns. He followed up the debut with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, finishing seventh in career rushing in program history.

Spiller delivered plenty of magical moments during his three seasons in College Station, but arguably his best came this past season. On the road against Missouri, Spiller turned 20 carries into 168 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies steamrolled the Tigers 35-14.

RB measurements

Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Vertical jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD

