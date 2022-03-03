2022 NFL Combine: Tracking RB Isaiah Spiller measurements, drill times, more

Emerging from the SEC’s Texas A&M, Isaiah Spiller possesses the power and versatility to serve as an every-down back in the NFL. Spiller became the central figure in the Aggies’ offense over the past three seasons, amassing 3,578 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns.

How, when to watch Isaiah Spiller at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Tuesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 5

TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Spiller nearly rushed for 1,000 or more yards in three consecutive seasons. He barely missed the mark as a freshman, finishing the season with 946 yards on the ground as well as a career-high 10 touchdowns. He followed up the debut with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, finishing seventh in career rushing in program history.

Spiller delivered plenty of magical moments during his three seasons in College Station, but arguably his best came this past season. On the road against Missouri, Spiller turned 20 carries into 168 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies steamrolled the Tigers 35-14.

RB measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Vertical jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD