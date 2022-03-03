2022 NFL Combine: Tracking Breece Hall measurements, drill times, more

Considered among the premier running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, Iowa State’s Breece Hall has a stellar chance to separate himself from the pack during the NFL Scouting Combine. Hall improved every season in Ames, Iowa, capping off his collegiate career by recording 1,774 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns. The star back finished sixth in Heisman voting in 2020 and 10th this past year.

How, when to watch Breece Hall at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Tuesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 5

TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Despite playing alongside a limited passer in Brock Purdy the past three seasons, Hall managed to become more efficient as his career progressed. The running back averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per attempt as a freshman in 2019 and improved that figure to 5.6 as a sophomore. And even with the weight of expectations on his shoulders, Hall set a new career-high in 2020, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Hall also saved arguably his best performance for his final regular-season game. During Iowa State’s bowl matchup with TCU, he rushed for a career-best 242 yards on 18 carries for three touchdowns, adding another 39 yards and a score as a receiver. The Cyclones annihilated the Horned Frogs 48-14.

