Temple vs. No. 14 Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars clinched the AAC regular season championship in their last time out, and they will host the Temple Owls on Thursday night.

Houston (25-4, 14-2 AAC) won five games in a row heading into this matchup, and they’re coming off a 71-53 home victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday night. The Cougars are rated No. 6 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and their top healthy scorer is Kyler Edwards, who is putting up 13.6 points per game this season.

Temple (16-10, 9-6 AAC) won three of their last four games including a 75-70 home win over the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday. The Owls are rated No. 116 overall in KenPom, and their struggles have come on the offensive end according to their adjusted efficiency. Temple could be without a few key players including third-leading scorer Jeremiah Williams, so be sure to check for injury news prior to game time.

How to watch Temple vs. Houston

When: Thursday, March 3, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -15.5

Total: 131.5

The Pick

Temple +15.5

Houston continues to put a beating on most of the AAC teams on their schedule, but I’ll bet Temple stays within this big number. The Owls lost to the Cougars by just five points in early January, and they have a rest advantage over Houston, which is playing their third game in the last five days.

